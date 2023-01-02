Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Buffalo man who traveled for Bills game: “It went from bad to worse”
After less than 10 minutes of play, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering cardiac arrest.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
NBC Sports
What Patriots fans should watch for in Week 18 with game times set
The stage is officially set for the final week of the regular season. The NFL announced game times for the Week 18 slate Monday, and the New England Patriots' road game against the Buffalo Bills is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. Here's a look at the...
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season
Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
‘Patriots JV!’ Coach Bill Belichick Best Year Ever - Rex Ryan
Rex Ryan has lofty praise for his former rival coach Bill Belichick following the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England
The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
NBC Sports
Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium
NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
NBC Sports
Perry: Patriots return to practice amid 'tough' week for players
FOXBORO -- It's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, but Patriots players and coaches looked as they often have during their pre-practice warmup routine this year. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton danced to an OutKast song blaring from speakers on the sideline. Jamie Collins and DeMarcus...
Patriots legend Ty Law shared powerful, heartfelt words on Damar Hamlin incident
New England Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law offered his thoughts on the tragic collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin that occurred on Monday night. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game and was able to have his heartbeat restored. He was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he had a breathing tube put in. He is currently in critical condition.
Tom Brady Addresses Having To Overcome 'Obstacles' This Year
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a trying season to clinch the NFC South on Sunday. Brady went through a highly-publicized divorce with Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, during the season. On the field, the Bucs stumbled at different points, yet managed to do enough to win the division.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin hospitalized after Monday Night Football injury
Safety Damar Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field. Hamlin stood up after the hit, but then immediately fell to the ground.
NBC Sports
Curran: Sure, Patriots are flawed, but why not root for a miracle?
Don’t "Matt Patricia" me now. Don’t give me, "What about the persistent situational stupidity …?" Don’t worry about the "Yeah but ... they only beat backup quarterbacks…" It is time to suspend disbelief. Pause the autopsy. Leave the black box right where it is. One-game...
John Murphy is under the weather, so he won't broadcast Bills-Bengals game
CINCINNATI - When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night in what might be the biggest game in the NFL this season, long-time radio play-by-play man John Murphy will not be on the call. Murphy is feeling “under the weather” according to a Bills spokesman, and he...
