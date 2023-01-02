Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
Lamar Jackson remains absent from the portion of practice open to reporters
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction
Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement
The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
1/04 Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills at Bengals: Will Mahomes Watch ‘Past Bedtime’?
How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?. Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC. The Bills can earn the top seed...
Ravens light up M&T Bank Stadium in red, white and blue to continue support for Buffalo Bills injured player
BALTIMORE - Despite being AFC foes, for this moment, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are playing for the same team.The Ravens are showing its support for the Bills, and second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after he attempted to tackle Bengals' Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.NFL officials said Hamlin collapsed on the field, and medical personnel needed to use defibrillators and CPR to revive him. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.Players, teams and fans across the country have displayed support and empathy for the injured player.The Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday with red, white and blue - Buffalo Bills colors.The social media team, in collaboration with every NFL team, changed their profile picture to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.The Ravens players also offered prayers, condolences and camaraderie with the Bills.Baltimore is scheduled to play Cincinnati on Sunday in a game that could determine the AFC North title.However, that game time has not been scheduled, nor are the players concerned by that right now.
Steelers open as 3-point favorites over Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the regular season on Sunday in a battle with AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. The game is in Pittsburgh and the Steelers are still eyeing an opportunity to sneak into the playoffs while the Browns are hoping to play spoiler. BetMGM has an opening line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Cut CB Xavier Rhodes, Sign DB Off Jets Practice Squad
The Buffalo Bills have released veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and signed safety Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday. Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro selection, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 28 before being...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Us or It’s Nobody:’ Lions Have One Objective against Packers
This weekend marks a pivotal point in the rebuild of the Detroit Lions organization. Sitting at 8-8, head coach Dan Campbell’s team can find its way into the playoffs with a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football and some help from the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0