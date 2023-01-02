Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season
Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Bill Belichick dodges question on Robert Kraft’s reported unhappiness with Patriots offense
Shortly before kickoff of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Dolphins game, Albert Breer dropped a new report about the future of the Patriots offense. On NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, the NFL insider said owner Robert Kraft has begun to tell people inside the facility at Gillette Stadium that he’s unhappy with the offensive coaching staff that’s been spearheaded by Matt Patricia this season, and that significant changes could be made on that side of the ball.
MassLive.com
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England
The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
Proper planning: How the NFL prepares its officials and medical staffs for potential cardiac events during games
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When it comes to the medical preparations taken before every game in the National Football League, nothing is left to chance and every possibility is considered.That's why emergency crews and first responders were ready when the unthinkable happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati. As players anxiously summoned the medical team to Hamlin on the turf at Paycor Stadium, the response was swift with every effort planned for exactly what had happened.The Steelers along with every other NFL team have a slew of medical professionals on their sidelines to handle any potential injury.As protected as the...
Patriots postpone Tuesday media availabilities in wake of Damar Hamlin situation
The New England Patriots postponed media availabilities with several coaches on Tuesday following the scary collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday.
Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses. Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday. When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Tom Brady Movie Question Creates Insanely Awkward Bill Belichick Radio Moment
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bill Belichick has zero interest in talking about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie. Brady will star as himself in “80 for Brady“, a comedy about four women hitting the road to watch their favorite player and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The film also stars former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom will play themselves.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Reveals Hopes For Offseason As Free Agency Looms
Jakobi Meyers has been the New England Patriots’ most reliable receiver in each of the last three seasons. He hopes they won’t need to find a new one in 2023. Meyers is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in March. He told reporters after Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins that he ideally would like to re-sign with the Patriots, with whom he’s spent his entire four-year NFL career.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0