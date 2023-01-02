ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season

Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
MassLive.com

Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick dodges question on Robert Kraft’s reported unhappiness with Patriots offense

Shortly before kickoff of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Dolphins game, Albert Breer dropped a new report about the future of the Patriots offense. On NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, the NFL insider said owner Robert Kraft has begun to tell people inside the facility at Gillette Stadium that he’s unhappy with the offensive coaching staff that’s been spearheaded by Matt Patricia this season, and that significant changes could be made on that side of the ball.
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
MassLive.com

Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out

While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England

The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Proper planning: How the NFL prepares its officials and medical staffs for potential cardiac events during games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When it comes to the medical preparations taken before every game in the National Football League, nothing is left to chance and every possibility is considered.That's why emergency crews and first responders were ready when the unthinkable happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati. As players anxiously summoned the medical team to Hamlin on the turf at Paycor Stadium, the response was swift with every effort planned for exactly what had happened.The Steelers along with every other NFL team have a slew of medical professionals on their sidelines to handle any potential injury.As protected as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses. Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday. When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
NESN

Tom Brady Movie Question Creates Insanely Awkward Bill Belichick Radio Moment

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bill Belichick has zero interest in talking about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie. Brady will star as himself in “80 for Brady“, a comedy about four women hitting the road to watch their favorite player and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The film also stars former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom will play themselves.
NESN

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Reveals Hopes For Offseason As Free Agency Looms

Jakobi Meyers has been the New England Patriots’ most reliable receiver in each of the last three seasons. He hopes they won’t need to find a new one in 2023. Meyers is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in March. He told reporters after Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins that he ideally would like to re-sign with the Patriots, with whom he’s spent his entire four-year NFL career.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy