Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City
The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.
NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.
Robert Williams III's powerful dunk blamed for 35-minute delay in NBA game
Despite the Denver Nuggets beating the Boston Celtics in a clash of the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders on Sunday, all the talk after the game was about a bent rim.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins F sidelined with lower leg fracture (report)
After one of the best moments of his career in the midst of the best season of his career, Jake DeBrusk is headed to the shelf with an injury for the Bruins. DeBrusk scored both Boston goals in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic, but he left Fenway Park in a walking boot.
News On 6
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
Jaylen Brown says Celtics ‘had it coming’ in embarrassing Thunder loss
The Celtics played one of their worst halves of basketball against the Thunder. Then things somehow got even worse. That was the theme Tuesday for one of the most lopsided games in franchise history as the Celtics were overwhelmed against one of the youngest teams in the NBA. The final...
Malik Monk says Kings ‘got too comfortable’ down the stretch in 120-117 loss to the Hawks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk shares his thoughts on Wednesday’s 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, why he feels Sacramento got too comfortable with a lead in the closing seconds and learning from so many games that have been decided in the closing seconds.
Jaylen Brown explains Bones Hyland altercation in Celtics loss to Nuggets: ‘Just two guys competing’
Bones Hyland was having his way with the Celtics for much of the second half in the Nuggets’ win on Sunday night over Boston and Jaylen Brown decided to do something about it in the fourth quarter. The athletic wing picked up Hyland, who scored 17 points off the...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years
Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is a top-5 NBA player, soccer star Kylian Mbappe says
Jayson Tatum’s firmly part of the MVP conversation this season, elevating his game to new heights while leading the Celtics to the best record in the league. While Boston has struggled over the past month, Tatum’s numbers remain stellar coming off his first-team All-NBA nod from last season.
NECN
Why Marcus Smart Was Ejected From Celtics' Blowout Loss to Thunder
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
Magic Johnson: Celtics might be East’s best team, but Nets are ‘most dangerous’
While the Celtics still boast one of the best records in the NBA, they’ve undoubtedly stumbled over the past month as they’ve put up a 5-7 record over the past month. The most recent blip was the blowout 150-117 loss to the Thunder where the C’s were embarrassed by one of the youngest teams in the league.
The Celtics-Nuggets NBA Finals Preview Had Everything You Could Ever Want
Jaylen Brown talked trash during and after Nuggets beat the Celtics.
