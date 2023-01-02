ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers

Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills

From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics

The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Cut CB Xavier Rhodes, Sign DB Off Jets Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills have released veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and signed safety Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday. Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro selection, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 28 before being...

