Humboldt County, CA

don't give a shit
2d ago

be really a good if it opened up all a long the Mexican border made a big river 100 miles wide. from gulf to ocean ..might slow the invasion for a while

michael loose
2d ago

California treat’s life like a day at the park. Reality and common sense has no meaning, it’s all just a road trip to the top of the mountain to watch the foolish people below. For California there will come a day of reckoning.

Gladys Richardson
2d ago

On December 20, 2022, a 6.4 magnitude struck in Humboldt County. It's a danger zone where the Mendocino Triple Junction jions the Pacific plate and the North American plate and the Juan de Fuca plate. It's nowhere to run to or hide in CA since that state has 200 fault lines throughout the state. Watch out for more landslides and mudslides from the recent rainstorm.

Related
Malek Sherif

California is still reeling after a terrible storm, and now atmospheric rivers threaten the state

Last weekend, a severe storm hit California and caused a lot of damage. This week, residents are getting ready for an even more dangerous event called an atmospheric river. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area office, "To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a wider scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time," as said in a prediction discussion on Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

California braces for another 'brutal' blow from atmospheric river

BERKELEY, Calif. — Already waterlogged from a historic storm on Saturday, Northern California began bracing for a second blast from an atmospheric river that is expected to be unleashed on Wednesday. On Dec. 31, San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain, just 0.08 inches shy of the all-time daily...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandside.org

A storm is expected to pummel the East Bay for the next 48 hours

Today is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California will bring heavy rainfall and winds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, likely causing widespread flooding and landslides. Other expected impacts include:
OAKLAND, CA
KTVL

High winds expected in Southern Oregon, Northern California

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning and Winter Weather Advisory impacting residents of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The winter weather advisory says wet snow is expected in designated areas. Parts of Siskiyou County could see snow accumulation of up to six inches. Areas above 4500 feet elevation can expect up to seven or eight inches of snow. Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are expected.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
NBC News

'Atmospheric river' floods Northern California and may have contributed to at least 3 deaths

A Pacific storm fed by tropical moisture blasted California's capital with rain over the weekend and may have contributed to at least three deaths in the West, officials said. Sacramento seemed to get the worst of the winter front's atmospheric river — a long, narrow band of moisture drawn from the tropics — with widespread flooding, the closure of a key highway and one of the deaths.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

NBC News

