Iowa's medical marijuana program saw $10 million in cumulative sales in 2022

Iowa's medical marijuana program saw another year of growth in patient and provider participation, resulting in more than $10 million in sales by the end of 2022.

New data on the program was released in a report by the Iowa Cannabidiol Board in late December that offers recommendations to state lawmakers for proposed changes to the state program in the upcoming Legislative session.

Throughout 2022, the number of active cardholders certified to purchase medical cannabidiol products under the state program — which includes patients and caregivers designated to obtain products on behalf of a patient — ballooned.

Hundreds of patients obtained cards each month throughout 2022 until the total number of active patient cardholders reached nearly 15,000 individuals by November. That's compared to about 7,800 patients enrolled in December 2021.

In addition, the number of cards issued to caregivers rose from 2,300 in December 2021 to more than 3,000 in November.

Among the 15,000 individuals participating in the program for a qualifying medical condition, the majority — about 10,000 — were issued cards to people suffering from chronic pain. That's followed by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with more than 2,800 cardholders.

Since the program officially began in November 2018, nearly 32,000 medical cannabidiol cards have been issued, which includes new patients as well as patients renewing their cards, the report shows.

As patient counts rise, sales go up

Iowa's medical marijuana program saw nearly $10.2 million in cumulative sales across the five dispensaries in calendar year 2022, a major increase from the year before.

This past August, the program surpassed $1 million in sales in one month for the first time in the program's history, and has maintained that trend through the end of the year. By comparison, dispensary sales in December 2021 were nearly $587,000 for that month.

The program has reached year-over-year record sales since the state expanded access to medical marijuana products to more Iowans four years ago.

In 2021, state officials reported $6.2 million in cumulative sales, a huge increase from the $3.5 million in calendar year 2020. It had more than $2 million in sales in 2019, the first full calendar year of the medical cannabidiol program.

Telehealth becomes point of concern

More health care providers are also signing on to certify patients for the state medical marijuana program. As of this past November, 1,920 practitioners have signed off on at least one patient to utilize these products. That's an increase of about 300 health care professionals compared to December 2021.

In 2022, members of the Iowa Cannabidiol Board discussed potential the implications from the rapid boom of telehealth services available to patients. Some board members raised concerns that telehealth providers could be prescribing medical marijuana without establishing appropriate oversight of that patient's care.

Data provided to the Des Moines Register shows that of the 1,920 certifying health care practitioners, only 13 were identified by state officials as providers who only certify patients via telemedicine.

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the program, said there are "many" providers who certify patients via a combination in-person and telehealth consultations, said spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand.

The board maintained its concern about providers maintaining adequate patient oversight when certifying use of medical cannabidiol products in its report release in December. Its members called improvements in the oversight of telehealth consultations and recommended "the citation of the Board of Medicine’s rules around standards of practice for telemedicine."

Iowa Cannabidiol Board calls for removal of sales tax

Among its other recommendations in this year's report, the Iowa Cannabidiol Board called on state lawmakers to exclude medical marijuana products from Iowa's sales tax. The move would reflect the standard practice for traditional prescribed medications and would "reduce the cost burden of medical cannabidiol products on patients," the report states.

The report also advocated for a change in tax law for cannabis companies. Since marijuana is controlled substance under federal law, federal officials penalize businesses that sell Schedule I or II drugs. The board's recommendation would "decouple" Iowa's tax code from this federal rule, allowing cannabis businesses to deduct business expenses at the state level.

The board also called for the state to license more dispensaries "to provide Iowans with greater geographical access to medical cannabidiol products." Currently, the state's five dispensaries are located in Windsor Heights, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Waterloo and Iowa City.

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com, at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm.