On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.”. Here is the full statement from the health department:. The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a complaint from Sunday evening. When an MCPHD inspector visited this morning at the restaurant’s posted opening time, the building was locked and no employees were present. While there, the inspector noticed a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant. Based on this violation and the nature of the initial complaint, the health department suspended the operating license for this location and a notice was placed on the front door. An inspection and approval from MCPHD Food and Consumer Safety will be needed before the restaurant can legally reopen and resume serving the public. MCPHD will continue to monitor.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO