wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb will announce his legislative and administrative priorities for 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will announce his legislative and administrative priorities for the 2023 session. The event will be held at 1:00 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Liberty Park Elementary School in the Media Center at 8425 East Raymond Street in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday
The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 4, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 4, 2023. AED & CPR Awareness.
cbs4indy.com
Federal officials announce outcome of Muncie corruption investigation
On Tuesday, federal officials announced the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials. https://bityl.co/GUKn. Federal officials announce outcome of Muncie corruption …. On Tuesday, federal officials announced the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials. https://bityl.co/GUKn.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
Annalee Gracelynn Ward was born at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, making her the first baby to be born at the hospital this year. Annalee was 7 pounds and 3 ounces, according to a press release from IU Health. Her parents are Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, Indiana.
Muncie Community Schools will now do its own background checks for security
Muncie Community Schools will now conduct its own background checks on school security job candidates prior to them being offered a position, WRTV Investigates has learned.
cbs4indy.com
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Fox 59
Kids First on Fox: Back to School After Winter Break
Kids are set to head back to school this week as the New Year gets underway. For some students, it can be a struggle to get back into a routine. CEO of Life Smart Youth, Tammie Carter joins us to share ways parents can help kids transition to school once again.
city-countyobserver.com
Accelerate Your Creative Career In 2023 With The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program
Accelerate Your Creative Career In 2023 With The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. There is just one week left to apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program. The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana. On-Ramp is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop, plus up to $2,000 in fellowship funding to put the training into action through a career-advancing, community-engaged project.
city-countyobserver.com
The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed
The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed. Gil Speer has taught business at Zionsville Community High School for over 17 years. Every semester, he has his students give presentations to teach their peers about things like personal finance, accounting, and business management. Before COVID-19, this...
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists
BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
bloomingtonian.com
2022 Year-End Photo Essays – Homelessness Crisis Persists in Bloomington, Indiana
The ongoing housing affordability crisis, opioid crisis, and general economic crisis for the working class exacerbated by a pandemic and inflation, along with other factors such as the hidden wounds of military service, continued in Bloomington, as many local Bloomington area residents found themselves without housing. Even after the Bloomington...
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
