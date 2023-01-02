Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
marketplace.org
Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs
It’s been nearly a year since Savannah May was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison, and she’s looking for a job. She applied to one store, she said, and “then I applied to another store, and because of my background, I didn’t get it.”. May...
Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups
Graduation rates for Indiana’s 2022 high school class remained mostly unchanged compared to the year prior, but certain student groups still lag behind their peers. Data shows 86.61% of Hoosier students in the Class of 2022 reached graduation, according to a new report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). That’s almost the […] The post Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
city-countyobserver.com
The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed
The Social Symptom: Educators Worry About Pandemic Impact That Has Not Healed. Gil Speer has taught business at Zionsville Community High School for over 17 years. Every semester, he has his students give presentations to teach their peers about things like personal finance, accounting, and business management. Before COVID-19, this...
WOWO News
Momentum Growing Again To Legalize iGaming Across Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Momentum is continuing to grow for legal iGaming across Indiana, but the prospect brings other complications, like how lawmakers will tax the burgeoning product, problem gambling support and other details. The gaming industry and some Indiana lawmakers want to bring casinos and lotteries straight to your phone in the upcoming legislative session. After two years of failure, legal iGaming is gaining momentum with some key lawmakers holding out. Legislation seeking to legalize iGaming is expected to come out of Indiana’s House of Representatives, via Rep. Ethan Manning, according to Inside INdiana Business. Drafts propose a tax rate between 18% and 19%, according to an industry expert. The bill is likely to mimic previous legalization attempts, but the details from Manning himself are slim.
city-countyobserver.com
Free And Reduced Lunch Guidelines Updated For Indiana School Children
Free And Reduced Lunch Guidelines Updated For Indiana School Children. The Indiana Department of Education recently shared federal eligibility guidelines for free or reduced-price school meals and free milk served under the federally funded National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program, and Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school. “We will be promoting what we’ve […]
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces 2022 Graduation Rates
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating. “Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment, or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Gary group asks Indiana to revoke Clean Air Act permit for waste-to-fuel plant
GARD (Gary Advocates for Responsible Development), a group of Gary and northwest Indiana residents maintain the plant will bring more air pollution to a region and its residents already burdened with dangerous levels of pollutants. Since its initial announcement in December 2018, Fulcrum BioEnergy has spent the last 4 years...
wbiw.com
IHCDA seeks volunteers to count Hoosiers experiencing homelessness
INDIANA – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and partner agencies across the state are seeking volunteers to conduct a one-night count of the homeless population. Volunteers are needed in every county on January 25, 2023, to help conduct the count. Those interested in volunteering can register...
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov To Kick Off 2023
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndiananUNclaimed.gov to kick off 2023. After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,”...
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
