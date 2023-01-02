A newly released drone video shows a rescue team safely retrieving dozens of riders off a 400-foot-tall ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park after it lost power on New Year's Eve, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The footage released on Tuesday documented crews with the Orange County Fire Rescue bravely climbing up the structure to help.They were forced to manually rotate the ride known as The Wheel in order to evacuate people from the pods. All 62 individuals were rescued.A spokesperson for ICON Park said the attraction, which opened in 2015 after three years of construction, "will be reviewed by Florida state...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO