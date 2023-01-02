Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on March 6, 1932, in Balsam Grove, North Carolina, to Elzie and Sonora McCall. She graduated from Rosman High School in 1952. She married Talmage Richmond, “TR” on August 1, 1952, in Pickens, South Carolina. Opal was best known for her love of Jesus, her family and music. She was a member of Arkana Baptist Church. Opal had many friends in the community and loved people with the love of the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and traveling across the country visiting state and national parks with her late husband TR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing to them and telling them stories. Opal was a blessed woman of God and valued her family, leaving a legacy and example shining throughout the generations for all of us, beloved by all who knew her.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO