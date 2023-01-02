Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Drone video shows riders being rescued after attraction loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of people after The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power on New Year's Eve, trapping riders inside the pod vehicles. In the footage, first responders are seen climbing up the...
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
disneydining.com
Dozens of Guests Rescued from Hundreds of Feet in the Air at Orlando Theme Park Ride
A fire on New Year’s Eve left 60 guests trapped on a ride at an Orlando theme park, just months after a guest was killed at the park on a separate attraction. On Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m., a power failure at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando left more than 60 riders stranded in pods on The Wheel, the 400-foot-tall ferris wheel at ICON Park that allows riders to take in the views of Orlando and beyond from the comfort of their air-conditioned, stability-controlled capsules, or pods.
fox35orlando.com
'They were trying to flash SOS': Woman says she was next in line to ride The Wheel before it lost power
ORLANDO, Fla. - People were out and about at ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, but one of the amusement park's main rides – its 400-foot Ferris wheel – remained closed after it suffered a power failure on New Year's Eve, showering one of the cabins in sparks.
fox35orlando.com
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely.
WESH
Pickup truck driver dies after hitting cable box, tree, fence in Orange County
A pickup truck driver has died after striking multiple objects in Orange County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. Officials say the 47-year-old driver was traveling northbound on North Pine Hills Drive when...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
Pods clear, 62 people evacuate from The Wheel at ICON Park after loss of power
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update 10:48 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue said all the pods are now empty and the units have been cleared. Rescue climbers are on duty to assist as needed. 62 people have been evacuated from the Wheel at ICON Park. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
WCJB
More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
wogx.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
Sole survivor of Orange County fireworks warehouse remains hospitalized as investigation continues
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a month since a massive warehouse fire in Orange County killed four people and left a young woman in critical condition. The four people who died were all younger than 25, and 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss is still recovering in the intensive care unit, one month after getting 75 percent of her body burned in a fire on the job at Magic in the Sky.
