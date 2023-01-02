ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Dozens of Guests Rescued from Hundreds of Feet in the Air at Orlando Theme Park Ride

A fire on New Year’s Eve left 60 guests trapped on a ride at an Orlando theme park, just months after a guest was killed at the park on a separate attraction. On Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m., a power failure at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando left more than 60 riders stranded in pods on The Wheel, the 400-foot-tall ferris wheel at ICON Park that allows riders to take in the views of Orlando and beyond from the comfort of their air-conditioned, stability-controlled capsules, or pods.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
WCJB

More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
californianewswire.com

AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sole survivor of Orange County fireworks warehouse remains hospitalized as investigation continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a month since a massive warehouse fire in Orange County killed four people and left a young woman in critical condition. The four people who died were all younger than 25, and 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss is still recovering in the intensive care unit, one month after getting 75 percent of her body burned in a fire on the job at Magic in the Sky.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

