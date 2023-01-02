Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
Lamar Jackson remains absent from the portion of practice open to reporters
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. Sporting...
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Ravens light up M&T Bank Stadium in red, white and blue to continue support for Buffalo Bills injured player
BALTIMORE - Despite being AFC foes, for this moment, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are playing for the same team.The Ravens are showing its support for the Bills, and second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after he attempted to tackle Bengals' Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.NFL officials said Hamlin collapsed on the field, and medical personnel needed to use defibrillators and CPR to revive him. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.Players, teams and fans across the country have displayed support and empathy for the injured player.The Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday with red, white and blue - Buffalo Bills colors.The social media team, in collaboration with every NFL team, changed their profile picture to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.The Ravens players also offered prayers, condolences and camaraderie with the Bills.Baltimore is scheduled to play Cincinnati on Sunday in a game that could determine the AFC North title.However, that game time has not been scheduled, nor are the players concerned by that right now.
College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday
College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship. That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup live from Pasadena.
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest
Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
