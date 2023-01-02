ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WKRN News 2

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beloved Memphis rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the […]
actionnews5.com

Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’ and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.
Fatim Hemraj

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
WATN Local Memphis

Suspects caught on camera in Christmas shooting that left 16-year-old dead in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video from a shooting early Christmas morning that left a teenage girl dead. MPD officers were called to the shooting about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in the 300 block of Adams Ave. in downtown Memphis. When they got there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
WATN Local Memphis

Search is on for suspects after man shot & killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting Tuesday night, Jan. 3, 2023, in Frayser. MPD officers responded to a shooting about 10:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Blvd. near Millington Rd. They found a 38-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

