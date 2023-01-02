MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video from a shooting early Christmas morning that left a teenage girl dead. MPD officers were called to the shooting about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in the 300 block of Adams Ave. in downtown Memphis. When they got there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

