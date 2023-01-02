Read full article on original website
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beloved Memphis rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death.
Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by 'Mac Critter' and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane's 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
'Keepin it Memphis' gives artists opportunity to perform original music
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, the ‘Keepin it Memphis’ event is returning for its second year to highlight dozens of artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs. The event is hosted by the ‘Let Your Art Shine’ organization. Once a month, local artists get the chance to...
Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
Suspects caught on camera in Christmas shooting that left 16-year-old dead in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video from a shooting early Christmas morning that left a teenage girl dead. MPD officers were called to the shooting about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in the 300 block of Adams Ave. in downtown Memphis. When they got there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Memphis tourism hits record high since pre-pandemic in 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot has changed from the pandemic, but one good change is in Memphis tourism. . To sum it up, Memphis is popping. For Memphis tourism, the pandemic wasn’t a setback. It was a come-up. “We have eclipsed pre-pandemic levels. That is huge for us....
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport area late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 9:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained, MPD said.
Search is on for suspects after man shot & killed in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting Tuesday night, Jan. 3, 2023, in Frayser. MPD officers responded to a shooting about 10:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Blvd. near Millington Rd. They found a 38-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle bring tour to FedExForum Jan. 23
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their show to Memphis as one of only five dates added to their co-headlining U.S. tour. The duo will make their way to FedExForum Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday,...
Suspect charged with murder after man gunned down at Orange Mound apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed at an Orange Mound apartment community. On Dec. 5, Memphis Police responded to the Brentwood Commons apartments in Orange Mound, in the 2800 block of Eden Park Drive. They found an unresponsive man laying...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
Man found shot to death not far from Wolf River Greenway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near the Wolf River Greenway near North McLean Blvd. Tuesday morning. MPD officers were called to the shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street just after 10:45 a.m. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
