Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Ravens, Bengals to play regularly scheduled game Sunday
Following the postponement of Monday's pivotal Bengals and Bills game due to Damar Hamlin's injury, there are questions on how the NFL playoff picture will shape up.
NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers
Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
NFL postpones Bills-Bengals game after Hamlin collapses on field
The National Football League has officially postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance. After Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital, players from both teams went back...
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. Sporting...
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
NFL Insider Explains What League Could Do About Bengals-Bills Game
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the forefront of everyone's mind in the football world this week after Hamlin had to receive CPR on the field during Monday's Bills-Bengals game. Prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin and his teammates have flooded in from every corner ...
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin...
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest
Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
