Pittsburgh, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers

Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update

FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest

Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
DETROIT, MI

