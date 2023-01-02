ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

During the encounter, Formella said one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon.

The resident, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead after the shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras,” Formella said in a statement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 9

itzkarma187
2d ago

noun. ty·​rant ˈtī-rənt. : a ruler who has no legal limits on his or her power by law or constitution. : a ruler who exercises total power harshly or cruelly. : a person who uses authority or power harshly.

5
Jim Thomas
2d ago

So one cop used his taser which is all that should of been used. but the other cop shoots him dead. How about if the 2nd cop used his taser to I doubt the guy would of had a chance to use his knife. Times sure have changed yrs ago a friend held 6 cops at bay with a butcher knife the cops surrounded him and tackled him no shots fired they didn't have tasers back then. This is a case were the cop should be charged but I highly doubt it.

7
Kris Sinclair
2d ago

If someone comes at you with a weapon after repeatedly told to put it down and you don't, you get what you get. Unfortunately and sadly I'm sure their was mental health issues.condolences to all involved

2
