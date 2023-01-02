Read full article on original website
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2023
Some entries have been placed on previous trade lists for prior years but have survived. Still others have closed multiple locations and are striving to hang on. Several are expected to permanently close.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 3 Days
The 20 straight days of deals from McDonald’s is now in its second week if that is the kind of thing you are tracking. Naturally, there will be some freebies and deals to nab in the coming days. The most immediate concern is that you can wind up with...
Thrillist
Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back
Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
6 Most Overpriced Costco Items, According to Superfans
Though many customers flock to Costco for deals, there are a few items that frequent shoppers will tell you are priced a little too high for what they're worth. GOBankingRates sought out superfans of...
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Thrillist
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
