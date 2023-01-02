ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Haley Gilstrap
2d ago

The grades wouldn't be so bad if parents actually did their part in helping the student learn. I know so many young students who can barely write their name or read the simplest words because there is no work being done at home. Learning doesn't just happen at school.

5NEWS

LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Energy group launches apprenticeship program with $2 million state grant

The educational affiliate of Little Rock-based Arkansas Advanced Energy Association has established an apprenticeship program and hired a director of workforce development, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) news release. The program is expected to reduce employer training costs and help develop the energy industry workforce. The Arkansas Advanced Energy...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Kait 8

Former Arkansas State Representative dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to work for a session that Republican leader have said will focus on making it harder to amend Missouri’s Constitution. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on ballot initiatives, which have been used to...
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

State spending $20 million to modernize court system

The state Administrative Office of the Courts is spending $20 million to modernize its court management system, allowing better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans, such as text reminders of court dates. Funding came from the state’s share of COVID-based federal American Rescue Plan funding. It was...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion

A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey takes office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey officially took office Tuesday during an inaugural ceremony at the state Supreme Court. Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Kelly Broniec swore Bailey in as his family flanked him. Gov. Mike Parson appointed the fellow Republican to...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 deaths during holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two traffic fatalities and zero drownings or boating fatalities over the New Year’s holiday weekend. According to Eric T. Olson, superintendent the Missouri State Highway Patrol, states two people were killed and 75 injuries occurred in the 243 traffic crashes recorded during the holiday period which began Friday evening at 6 and ended Monday night at 11:59. A total of 104 driving while intoxicated reports occurred, and increase from 96 in 2021.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO

