Nebraska State

KETV.com

Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle

CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska

NWS warnings and advisories winding down, though roads remain challenging

NORFOLK, Neb. -- National Weather Service alerts are starting to lift and ease in parts of Nebraska, though road conditions remain difficult in much of the state. All of the state's ice storm warnings have been canceled by the National Weather Service. Coming into Tuesday morning, 33 Nebraska counties were under the ice storm warning.
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow

O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
superhits1027.com

Ice Storm Warning now ending at noon for most of listening area, Winter Weather Advisory noon today-noon Wednesday

Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected tonight through Wednesday. Significant icing accumulations are possible resulting in isolated power outages and difficult to treacherous travel conditions, especially on untreated roads.
2news.com

Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday

A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
Panhandle Post

Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy start to the week, wintry mix northwest

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our Nebraska counties as well as most of Northwest Kansas late this evening through early Tuesday morning as our next storm system tracks through the state. Showers will arrive in Western Kansas late tonight, with the potential for a wintry mix to track...
KGAB AM 650

Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted

I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
dakotanewsnow.com

Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increasing winds and snow and ice accumulation are expected to bring slick roads with low visibility Monday and Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT urges travelers to be aware of dangerous road conditions during the evening and overnight hours...
KSNB Local4

Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
