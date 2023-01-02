Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
KETV.com
IMPACT WEATHER: Potential for icy roads, power outages amid winter weather
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact Nebraska and parts of Iowa on Tuesday. Rainfall over the past day could create slushy or icy spots on the road for the morning drive as temperatures hover around freezing in the Omaha metro area. More rain fell with storms early...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS warnings and advisories winding down, though roads remain challenging
NORFOLK, Neb. -- National Weather Service alerts are starting to lift and ease in parts of Nebraska, though road conditions remain difficult in much of the state. All of the state's ice storm warnings have been canceled by the National Weather Service. Coming into Tuesday morning, 33 Nebraska counties were under the ice storm warning.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
superhits1027.com
Ice Storm Warning now ending at noon for most of listening area, Winter Weather Advisory noon today-noon Wednesday
Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected tonight through Wednesday. Significant icing accumulations are possible resulting in isolated power outages and difficult to treacherous travel conditions, especially on untreated roads.
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm moves across Nebraska, creating potential for dangerous roads
NORFOLK, Neb. – Winter weather is hitting Nebraska once again, with several regions across the state getting hit by snow and ice. The winter weather landed in the Panhandle first, with the storm slowly moving from west to east on Monday. In places like Kimball, the combined snow and...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow hits Panhandle, ice to blanket northeast Nebraska, wintry mix for the rest of the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weather forecast is getting dicier, and icier, as 2023 gets off to a tumultuous start in parts of Nebraska. A total of 56 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, and an additional 18 are under a winter storm watch. Now, the National Weather Service is putting another 11 counties under an ice storm warning.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy start to the week, wintry mix northwest
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our Nebraska counties as well as most of Northwest Kansas late this evening through early Tuesday morning as our next storm system tracks through the state. Showers will arrive in Western Kansas late tonight, with the potential for a wintry mix to track...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Quiet Sunday night into Monday morning, but rain is likely Monday afternoon with icing likely north of the metro. Millard North graduate playing Volleyball at the next level. A volleyball player comes back to Omaha and speaks with students. Nebraska minimum wage now $10.50 an hour. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
Our next Winter Storm rolls in late New Year's Day
Highs to kick off the new year in Denver will be cooler, in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow moves in tonight, impacting the mountains and the plains through Monday.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increasing winds and snow and ice accumulation are expected to bring slick roads with low visibility Monday and Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT urges travelers to be aware of dangerous road conditions during the evening and overnight hours...
KSNB Local4
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
