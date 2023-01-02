ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLO

Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

January Baxter County Quorum Court meeting to be held Tuesday night

The Baxter County Quorum Court will hold its first meeting of 2023 with newly elected Judge Kevin Litty presiding. Items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing procedures for the court for 2023-2024; an ordinance designating the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department as the collector of all fines assessed in Circuit Court and all county fines assessed in District Court; and ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in November to the Sheriff’s Department 2022 budget; ordinance appropriating $36,300 of revenue funds to the 2022 Sheriff’s budget; an ordinance appropriating $60,000 of revenue funds to the Sheriff’s 2023 budget; a resolution confirming the re-appointment of Anita Knack to the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners; and a resolution confirming the appointment of Edward Holt to the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Board of Commissioners.
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night

The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area ties record high

Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam involving law enforcement. Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says it’s a new scam in his county. The warning comes as a woman in a neighboring county was cheated out of $5,000 due to a similar scam.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County

An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ozark County’s half-cent sales tax cannot be imposed

The Ozark County Commission released a statement Tuesday stating they have become aware of an issue with the additional half-cent law enforcement sales tax voters passed in November’s general election. In a written statement, commissioners state the Missouri State Department of Revenue notified officials the law enforcement sales tax...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New passage found in Branson West cave system

Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
BRANSON WEST, MO
Kait 8

New proscuting attorney sworn in for Judicial District 3

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A new prosecuting attorney was sworn in on Tuesday morning for Arkansas Judicial District 3. Devon Holder and his deputy prosecutors took their oath at the Jackson County Courthouse on Jan. 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. Holder said he is excited...
NEWPORT, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville

Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Willene Marsalis, 92, Lakeview (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Willene Marsalis of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Willene Marsalis died Monday at Riverlodge Assisted Living.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Tommye Reubin, 91, Lakeview (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Tommye Reubin of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommye Reubin died Monday in Mountain Home.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on March 6, 1932, in Balsam Grove, North Carolina, to Elzie and Sonora McCall. She graduated from Rosman High School in 1952. She married Talmage Richmond, “TR” on August 1, 1952, in Pickens, South Carolina. Opal was best known for her love of Jesus, her family and music. She was a member of Arkana Baptist Church. Opal had many friends in the community and loved people with the love of the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and traveling across the country visiting state and national parks with her late husband TR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing to them and telling them stories. Opal was a blessed woman of God and valued her family, leaving a legacy and example shining throughout the generations for all of us, beloved by all who knew her.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

