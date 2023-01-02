ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park features Boston greats before puck drop

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYf8u_0k0qk84r00

BOSTON — The NHL Winter Classic is set to take center ice this afternoon---right in Fenway Park. It’s the first time since 2010 the iconic ballpark has hosted the annual outdoor hockey game. This time, the orientation of the rink is different from 13 years ago. The rink goes from third base to second base, so it’s parallel to the Green Monster.

Since it’s in a baseball stadium there is going to be a ceremonial first puck throw—which will be thrown by number four--- Bobby Orr. Also participating will be former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield. Also former Bruins Zdeno Chara and Jonny Bucyk will be on hand. It will take place on the ice diamond—which is a diamond shaped ice rink between the real rink and the Green Monster.

This annual winter classic game will feature some musical performances by The Black Keys. Boston’s Bell Biv DeVoe will sing the national anthem, accompanied by the Boston Pops. The opening ceremony will also include the Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart introducing the teams, and will continue with other performances throughout the game.

Yesterday the team practiced on the ice inside the ballpark and enjoyed some family time as well.

“It brings you back as a kid skating out there so especially here in Boston you’re going to have the home fans so I’m very excited,” said Bruins right-winger David Pastrnak.

Brad Marchand was on the Bruins the last time they held the Winter Classic at Fenway in 2010 and he says he takes in every moment.

“It’s a very unique experience, we’ve been fortunate to be a part of multiple now but you never know if you’re going to have another one so it’s very special and it’s a lot of fun,” said Bruins left-winger Brad Marchand.

“It’s one of those events that it’s up there on the list,” said Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron. “It really is a lot of fun and it’s special. When you think of a family park and the history and being able to be there and obviously it’s a different setting and it’s still pretty special to be there in the park and to be doing that.”

Despite it being warm for January—the weather is not an issue. As long as the rain stays away, crews said they can maintain the ice in 50-degree temperatures and make it a great day for some outdoor hockey for both the players and fans. The puck drops at 2 this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?

What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
Yardbarker

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins

BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What Bruins, Penguins players say about playing at Fenway Park

"That's still top 10, maybe even a top 5 moment in my hockey career." Within the last decade, the standard ice hockey rink became a winter staple at Fenway Park. The memorable 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers sits near the top of every list ranking the NHL’s greatest outdoor games. The image of Marco Sturm’s overtime winner with the Green Monster backdrop remains etched in Bruins’ lore.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith

There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Notebook: 2024 Winter Classic, Joe Pavelski Extension and More

January 1st is always a great day on the hockey calendar. Not only does it mark the beginning of the New Year, but the NHL Winter Classic is played. The 2023 Winter Classic it was played on January 2nd because the 1st fell on a Sunday and the NFL was on TV. Games were played over New Year’s weekend after the NHL resumed last Tuesday following the Christmas break.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche home loss to Golden Knights; Rodrigues hurt, MacKinnon scores

DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Monday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. The Avalanche received more disheartening injury news before puck drop against Vegas. Top-six forward Evan Rodrigues — a full participant Monday at morning skate — was ruled out prior to the game with an upper-body injury. It occurred late in the loss Saturday against Toronto. Rodrigues is considered day-to-day for a possible return, coach Jared Bednar said. Missing Rodrigues is a severe blow to Colorado’s lineup.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Fenway shines in Bruins' Winter Classic victory

BOSTON, MA -- On a day when Fenway Park is usually hibernating for the winter, it instead played host to hockey's jewel event as the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins squared off. For the first time since 2010, the NHL's Winter Classic returned to the Major League's oldest and most venerated stadium as 39,243 delirious fans decked out in black-and-gold cheered as Boston defeated Pittsburgh, 2-1, behind two goals from winger Jake DeBrusk.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bruins unveil ‘Pucks and Pups’ calendar for 2023

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have released their 2023 calendar, featuring players and their favorite furry friends. Proceeds from the Pucks and Pups 2023 Calendar presented by PetSmart will support the Boston Bruins Foundation and MSPCA-Angell to enrich the lives of all in the Boston community. The calendar shows...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2023 Winter Classic: Savor these Bergeron vs. Crosby matchups

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is a spectacle, and this year's event will be no different. Fenway Park looks absolutely tremendous and will be a great host for Monday afternoon's star-studded matchup between two elite franchises in the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. But beyond the pomp and circumstance of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL surprises with interesting 2024 Winter Classic host

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic was less than 24 hours away from starting at Fenway Park in Boston when the league announced where next year's outdoor extravaganza will take place. And while the now-annual Winter Classic is typically played somewhere on the East Coast, next year's festivities will make a surprising trip to the Pacific Northwest, with the Seattle Kraken set to host the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy