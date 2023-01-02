NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park features Boston greats before puck drop

BOSTON — The NHL Winter Classic is set to take center ice this afternoon---right in Fenway Park. It’s the first time since 2010 the iconic ballpark has hosted the annual outdoor hockey game. This time, the orientation of the rink is different from 13 years ago. The rink goes from third base to second base, so it’s parallel to the Green Monster.

Since it’s in a baseball stadium there is going to be a ceremonial first puck throw—which will be thrown by number four--- Bobby Orr. Also participating will be former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield. Also former Bruins Zdeno Chara and Jonny Bucyk will be on hand. It will take place on the ice diamond—which is a diamond shaped ice rink between the real rink and the Green Monster.

This annual winter classic game will feature some musical performances by The Black Keys. Boston’s Bell Biv DeVoe will sing the national anthem, accompanied by the Boston Pops. The opening ceremony will also include the Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart introducing the teams, and will continue with other performances throughout the game.

Yesterday the team practiced on the ice inside the ballpark and enjoyed some family time as well.

“It brings you back as a kid skating out there so especially here in Boston you’re going to have the home fans so I’m very excited,” said Bruins right-winger David Pastrnak.

Brad Marchand was on the Bruins the last time they held the Winter Classic at Fenway in 2010 and he says he takes in every moment.

“It’s a very unique experience, we’ve been fortunate to be a part of multiple now but you never know if you’re going to have another one so it’s very special and it’s a lot of fun,” said Bruins left-winger Brad Marchand.

“It’s one of those events that it’s up there on the list,” said Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron. “It really is a lot of fun and it’s special. When you think of a family park and the history and being able to be there and obviously it’s a different setting and it’s still pretty special to be there in the park and to be doing that.”

Despite it being warm for January—the weather is not an issue. As long as the rain stays away, crews said they can maintain the ice in 50-degree temperatures and make it a great day for some outdoor hockey for both the players and fans. The puck drops at 2 this afternoon.

