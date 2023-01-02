Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers
Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
Commanders Name QB Sam Howell Starter vs. Cowboys - Why?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the offseason prior to 2022 with one main objective. Find a No. 1 quarterback. One trade for veteran Carson Wentz, a draft pick spent on rookie Sam Howell, and 17 regular season weeks later, the question objective is left unchecked. And Washington head...
Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’
Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
A powerful Seahawks Wednesday: Damar Hamlin on minds, ‘but we know what we signed up for’
Players joked, shouting each other’s full names to tease. Guys lounged on the leather reclining chairs before practice. They scrolled through their phones. They got taped and headed out to yet another workout. Another Wednesday practice day after a players’ Tuesday off for the Seahawks, the 17th this season....
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 17
The San Francisco 49ers recently completed a thrilling extra-time victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The 49ers have tended to ride their defense over the years. This year the defense shifted gears. It allowed fewer than 80 rushing yards for eight consecutive games. The last time it happened was in 1934, which shows how good the defense is. The 49ers defense was the number 1 rated defense in 2022 but was at a different level in 2023.
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Ravens light up M&T Bank Stadium in red, white and blue to continue support for Buffalo Bills injured player
BALTIMORE - Despite being AFC foes, for this moment, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are playing for the same team.The Ravens are showing its support for the Bills, and second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after he attempted to tackle Bengals' Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.NFL officials said Hamlin collapsed on the field, and medical personnel needed to use defibrillators and CPR to revive him. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.Players, teams and fans across the country have displayed support and empathy for the injured player.The Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday with red, white and blue - Buffalo Bills colors.The social media team, in collaboration with every NFL team, changed their profile picture to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.The Ravens players also offered prayers, condolences and camaraderie with the Bills.Baltimore is scheduled to play Cincinnati on Sunday in a game that could determine the AFC North title.However, that game time has not been scheduled, nor are the players concerned by that right now.
Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18. With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime. “But, that’s not up...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest
Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
