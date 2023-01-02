Read full article on original website
Quiet Wednesday, icy morning commute likely in Maine Thursday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Cloudy skies and quiet weather for Wednesday, ahead of some wintry weather which moves in Wednesday night. Several rounds of light wintry precipitation will move through much of Maine through Friday, slick travel will be possible. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 30s...
Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast
Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight
After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
Wet Tuesday afternoon, more wintry in Maine later this week
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Above average temperatures continue in Maine for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won’t be anywhere near as warm as the New Year’s weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with several rounds of light wintry precipitation likely Wednesday night through Friday. Tuesday will...
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns
High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.
Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
$450 checks to help Mainers with heating costs expected to be sent starting in mid-January
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Many Mainers could receive a $450 check from the state in a matter of weeks. It's meant to help offset high heating costs, and it's part of an emergency heating relief plan which the governor said was her first priority. Both the House and Senate passed...
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
Storms expected to become more frequent, damaging as sea levels rise
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. Last week, post-gingerbread cookie making and pre-nap,...
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Cars Found Abandoned, Buried in Snow in the Middle of the Mt. Rose Highway
The New Year’s Eve storm that buried Tahoe in 4 feet of snowfall was a nightmare for travelers. When the roadways were open, cars were getting stuck all over the roadway. At the storm’s peak, all four major roadways in the Tahoe Basin were closed. In the afternoon...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports
Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022
The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
Dozens of Travelers Needed to Be Rescued on Snowy Tahoe Pass
It was a particularly snowy day on New Years Eve 2022, leaving dozens of drivers stranded in their cars on the roads around Lake Tahoe. The atmospheric river provided heavy snowfall and strong winds that made it nearly impossible for vehicles to maneuver through Donner Pass, and dozens of cars got stuck on the roads for hours on end. To rescue those stranded on the roads, local authorities and volunteers worked together to dig out cars and provide assistance to those in need.
