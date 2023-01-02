Read full article on original website
Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year
Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
Butler opens section play with road win over Seneca Valley
–Butler opened section-play with a 53-49 win over Seneca Valley. Braylon Littlejohn led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Donovan Carney added 15. Also in Class 6A Section 1: Central Catholic defeated Pine-Richland 63-36. New Castle defeated North Allegheny 59-49. –Knoch-63 Freeport-60. James Snyder led the Knights with 15. Ben...
Representatives Sworn-In For Next Legislative Session
Butler County’s new and returning state lawmakers are now focused on their upcoming legislative agendas. Republican Stephenie Scialabba was sworn-in with the oath of office Monday as the next representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba would like to prioritize economic...
Butler girls win overtime thriller over SV/Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 46-42 in overtime. Justine Forbes led the Golden Tornado with 17 points. Amelia McMichael added 16. Natalie Hambley led the Raiders with 16. –Knoch defeated Freeport 52-33. Nina Shaw led the Knights with 15 points. Tonight in Boys basketball:. –Butler will travel to Seneca Valley. Tip-off...
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
Clarion County Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket
A Clarion County convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Country Fair on Route 322 in Shippensville recently sold a $122,000 winning Plus The Cash scratch-off ticket. The Country Fair store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
