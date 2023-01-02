Read full article on original website
cookie queen
3d ago
They need to reinstate toll workers. The Commonwealth moved to the electronic stations and lost billions! The tolls are outrageous and the roads not the greatest.
Topper
2d ago
All PA can do is tax more, every toll road in this country is another tax. Ridiculous and the turnpike sucks. For the fee they charge they should eliminate speed limits.
kimberly dewalt
2d ago
I knew this would be a problem when they took away the toll workers. I avoid the turn pike whenever I can. The cost is ridiculous.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Drivers will see strict penalties for unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that drivers in Pennsylvania will see an increase in turnpike fees and including implementing strict penalties for those with hundreds of dollars in unpaid tolls. When Sunday, Jan. 8 rolls around, turnpike drivers will see a five percent increase in their rate regardless if they have an E-ZPass […]
erienewsnow.com
32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
pahomepage.com
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver's license fraud
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver's license fraud. Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged …. Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver's license fraud. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness...
WNEP-TV 16
Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway in just four days, and organizers are making sure everything is just right. The annual event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7. This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future.
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
wtae.com
Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage increased to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Toll hike coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up if you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike: get ready for higher tolls.The toll hike, which was approved last year, goes into effect Sunday, January 8, at 12:01 a.m.Drivers will see a 5% increase.E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% more than drivers using toll by plate, which captures a photo of the vehicle, as it drives through the toll and a bill is mailed.
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Idaho murder suspect coverage
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have only one thing on their minds, the arrest of an Idaho murder suspect in Monroe County. Some are pleased with our coverage. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
local21news.com
New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
pahomepage.com
8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
wkok.com
PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally...
FOX43.com
Several laws take effect in Pennsylvania in 2023
Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November.
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
