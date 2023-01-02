ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 73

cookie queen
3d ago

They need to reinstate toll workers. The Commonwealth moved to the electronic stations and lost billions! The tolls are outrageous and the roads not the greatest.

Topper
2d ago

All PA can do is tax more, every toll road in this country is another tax. Ridiculous and the turnpike sucks. For the fee they charge they should eliminate speed limits.

kimberly dewalt
2d ago

I knew this would be a problem when they took away the toll workers. I avoid the turn pike whenever I can. The cost is ridiculous.

NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Drivers will see strict penalties for unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that drivers in Pennsylvania will see an increase in turnpike fees and including implementing strict penalties for those with hundreds of dollars in unpaid tolls. When Sunday, Jan. 8 rolls around, turnpike drivers will see a five percent increase in their rate regardless if they have an E-ZPass […]
HARRISBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway in just four days, and organizers are making sure everything is just right. The annual event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7. This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage increased to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Toll hike coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up if you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike: get ready for higher tolls.The toll hike, which was approved last year, goes into effect Sunday, January 8, at 12:01 a.m.Drivers will see a 5% increase.E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% more than drivers using toll by plate, which captures a photo of the vehicle, as it drives through the toll and a bill is mailed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Idaho murder suspect coverage

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have only one thing on their minds, the arrest of an Idaho murder suspect in Monroe County. Some are pleased with our coverage. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

