State College

New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda

A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
PORT MATILDA, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Christmas tree and ornaments stolen from home in Snyder County

MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for information regarding a home burglary. According to PSP Selinsgrove, on December 26, around 1:15 p.m., troopers responded to a reported burglary and theft in the 200 block of Globe Mills Road in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Troopers say the victim reported […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a catalytic converter theft in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Fort Titzell Road for a reported catalytic converter theft. PSP says one or more people cut off a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Three Arrested on Forgery Charges

Authorties in Centre County say 3 individuals are behind bars and face forgery related charges following a traffic stop in Marion Township last week. Troopers say the vehicle was pulled over along Jacksonville Road where police discovered a bag filled with fake id’s and a quote substantial number of fraudulent checks.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? Jan. 6-8

What does your weekend hold? The start of January can be a slow time, but there are still opportunities to gather with your local community. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. What's happening in Snyder, Montour, Bradford, Potter, Centre, and Sullivan Counties this weekend? Tell us and we'll add to...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc23.com

Cooper Twp. Drug Arrests

State police say two people in Clearfield County are facing drug related charges. They say Norman Bell called State Police Friday after he believed to have been hearing voices in his Cooper Township apartment. Troopers say they arrived and found that Bell had a warrant for his arrest. They say...
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly rewraps stolen Christmas presents in effort to hide them

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman allegedly stole $1,131 worth of Christmas presents that were meant as gifts for children. Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark, allegedly rewrapped the presents in different wrapping paper after taking them from an ex-boyfriend’s home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven. A family member found the gifts on Christmas Eve and returned some of them to the accuser, according...
LOCK HAVEN, PA

