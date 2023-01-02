What does your weekend hold? The start of January can be a slow time, but there are still opportunities to gather with your local community. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. What's happening in Snyder, Montour, Bradford, Potter, Centre, and Sullivan Counties this weekend? Tell us and we'll add to...

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO