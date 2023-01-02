Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTTS
Highway Patrol Releases Fatal Crash Numbers
(KTTS News) — Two people died on Missouri roads over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Both of those crashes were outside the listening area. There were no drownings or boating fatalities reported. Press Release from the Highway Patrol. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway...
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KTTS
Amber McLaughlin becomes first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S.
Amber McLaughlin died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri, becoming the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S. McLaughlin began her transition in prison about three years ago. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement before her execution: “I am sorry for what I did. I am a loving and caring person.” She spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected, and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
KTTS
Transgender Missouri Inmate Set For Execution Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled in Missouri will be the first involving a transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin is set to die Tuesday evening for stalking a former girlfriend and fatally stabbing...
KTTS
Missouri’s New Attorney General Takes Office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey has officially taken office. An appellate judge swore Bailey in during a Tuesday ceremony at the state Supreme Court. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey to replace Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate last...
Comments / 0