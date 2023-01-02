Read full article on original website
KTRE
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
Tips from a Tyler trainer to help keep your new year’s resolution to lose weight. We spoke nutrition certified personal trainer William Moore at Crunch Fitness in Tyler about how you can stick to your nutritional goals for the rest of the year. Alabama-Coushatta tribe of Texas introduce new...
Sabine County murderer on the run for almost 1 year formally sentenced to 99 years; victim's family members give statements
An East Texas family received the justice they were awaiting for more than a year on Tuesday. Livye Lewis, 19, was killed by her boyfriend Matthew Edgar in Sabine County in October 2020. Edgar was convicted of murdering her in January 2022, but he had skipped out on the third...
Lufkin man sentenced for allegedly hitting, killing driver while fleeing from authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car
January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Louisiana couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas
If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
Notice of Death – January 2, 2023
In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
Timpson VFD Fights Trash Fire, Prevents Structure Involvement
January 1, 2023 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) firefighters responded to a trash fire December 26, 2022, that got out of hand on CR 4249 off of FM 1645 which caught a car on fire causing it to explode and then catching a motorcycle on fire. Upon arrival TVFD...
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
