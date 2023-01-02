ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

101.5 KNUE

Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car

January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
JOAQUIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
K-Fox 95.5

Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas

If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
LUFKIN, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – January 2, 2023

In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
scttx.com

Timpson VFD Fights Trash Fire, Prevents Structure Involvement

January 1, 2023 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) firefighters responded to a trash fire December 26, 2022, that got out of hand on CR 4249 off of FM 1645 which caught a car on fire causing it to explode and then catching a motorcycle on fire. Upon arrival TVFD...
TIMPSON, TX
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA

