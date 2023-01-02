Read full article on original website
Related
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
977rocks.com
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty To Jan. 6th Role
After an arrest in September, a Meadville man has entered a guilty plea for his role in the Capitol riots. 32-year-old Mikhail Edward Slye was charged with a felony during the breach of the Capitol building on January 6th. Department of Justice officials say Slye used a bike rack barricade...
977rocks.com
Butler opens section play with road win over Seneca Valley
–Butler opened section-play with a 53-49 win over Seneca Valley. Braylon Littlejohn led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Donovan Carney added 15. Also in Class 6A Section 1: Central Catholic defeated Pine-Richland 63-36. New Castle defeated North Allegheny 59-49. –Knoch-63 Freeport-60. James Snyder led the Knights with 15. Ben...
977rocks.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
977rocks.com
Some Local Businesses Observing New Years Holiday Today
With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, some places are observing the holiday today. All federal, county, and city government buildings are closed today. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is not operating as today, as all local post offices will be shut down and no mail will be delivered.
977rocks.com
BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official
The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
977rocks.com
One Person Injured In Weekend Rt. 268 Crash
State police are providing more information on an accident that sent one person to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3:10 p.m. on Route 268 (Kittanning Pike) in Fairview Township. Police say 61-year-old Slyvia Verzinskie of Emlenton was driving south when she lost control of her while...
977rocks.com
Brackenridge Police Chief Shot And Killed; Another Officer Injured
A police chief from Northern Allegheny County was fatally shot and another officer was injured during an incident yesterday afternoon. According to our news partners at WPXI, Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in a shootout with suspect Aaron Lamont Swan. Another officer from Tarentum was shot in the leg, but is currently in stable condition.
977rocks.com
Butler Health System Hosting Free Lifestyle Coaching Classes
While the start of a new calendar year means New Year’s resolutions, Butler Health System is ready to help with one of the most popular. One of the top resolutions for 2023 is eating healthier in order to lose weight and BHS is offering free Health Management and Lifestyle Coaching classes.
Comments / 0