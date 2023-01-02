ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Greensburg police investigating New Year's Day burglary suspect wearing 'funny yellow shoes'

By Joyce Hanz
Valley News Dispatch
 2 days ago
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in a New Year’s Day burglary.

City of Greensburg Police posted a message Sunday to their Facebook page with several photos of a suspect caught on video surveillance at the business.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. at Puff n Snuff, a tobacco store located at 400 E. Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg Shopping Center.

Police said it’s the second time the store has been burglarized in less than six months.

The suspect was in the store for about a minute and fled with an undetermined amount of cigarette cartons, valued at about $100 each, according to Greensburg patrol officer Regina McAtee.

“He’s wearing these bright yellow and white shoes. We’re really trying to get the public to help,” McAtee said. “I hate thieves.”

In the post, police describe the suspect as a white male sporting “funny yellow shoes” and wearing a dark sweatshirt turned inside out, with a mask.

In the surveillance images, the suspect is seen squatting, grabbing merchandise and holding what appears to be a white sack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Greensburg Patrol Officer Murphy at 724-834-3800.

