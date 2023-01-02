ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

89-year-old receives master's degree from Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An 89-year-old now has the gift of a lifetime after receiving her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. College officials visited Joan Donovan at her home in Florida over the holidays to surprise her with a framed diploma and a special ceremony. SNHU officials said Donovan was the university's eldest 2022 graduate.
