ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Eastern Standard Preview

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Former Kentucky Poet Laureate, Richard Taylor, author of numerous collections of poetry, two novels, and several books relating to Kentucky history on becoming an inductee into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. | Emily Cross Gibson on her podcast series about author, social activist and Distinguished Professor in Residence at Berea College, bell hooks. | Lexington author John Winn Miller transports us to the North Atlantic of WWII with his novel, “The Hunt for the Peggy C.” | A high school theater instructor’s account of returning from the virtual to the classroom teaching/learning experience | And what lured a musician with a resume as long as your arm from New York City to Lexington, Kentucky?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
156K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy