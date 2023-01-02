Eastern Standard Preview

Former Kentucky Poet Laureate, Richard Taylor, author of numerous collections of poetry, two novels, and several books relating to Kentucky history on becoming an inductee into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. | Emily Cross Gibson on her podcast series about author, social activist and Distinguished Professor in Residence at Berea College, bell hooks. | Lexington author John Winn Miller transports us to the North Atlantic of WWII with his novel, “The Hunt for the Peggy C.” | A high school theater instructor’s account of returning from the virtual to the classroom teaching/learning experience | And what lured a musician with a resume as long as your arm from New York City to Lexington, Kentucky?