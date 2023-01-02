OBITUARY: Barbara Masters

Barbara Masters of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, she was 79 years old.

Mrs. Masters was born May 12, 1943 in Knoxville to the late Carroll Allen “Cotton” Pitts and Mozelle Calvert Pitts.

Mrs. Masters was a graduate of UT Martin with a teaching degree. She taught in Weakley County and Obion County. She was a preschool owner of the Green Toad in Union City, TN.

She was an active member of the Union City J’Cettes earning the award of “most valuable young woman”. She lived most of her life in Middle Tennessee. She was employed by State of Tennessee Employment Security and Tennessee Department of Human Services.

She enjoyed reading, tending flowers, and being a caregiver to many friends. She was a member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Charles “Charlie Boy” Pitts.

She is survived by husband of 34 years, James “Jimmy” Masters of Gallatin; sons, Hank White (Kathy) of Murfreesboro, Carlye White (Emily) of Hendersonville, and Troy Masters (Arturo) of Beverly Hills, CA; daughters, Tammy Masters of Greenbrier and Dawn Perry (Ron); sister, Sue Freeman of Scottsboro, Al; grandchildren, Rebecca White, Trey White, Chase White, Andrew White, Caroline White, Shelby Perry, and Ava Perry.

Special thanks to Tom Ashley from Humboldt, TN for many acts of kindness shown to the family.

Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin. Visitation will be Sunday, January 8th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 1600 Hayes Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

