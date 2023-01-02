Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox26houston.com
Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
cw39.com
Woman shot after possible road rage incident in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot at a possible road rage incident in west Houston. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of West Bellfort and South Gessner. Police said the driver of a grey or silver sedan...
Click2Houston.com
Woman arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-45 at Aldine Bender around 3:39 p.m. when the woman refused to stop the vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
cw39.com
No suspects have been found in the case
HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a murder. On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., two victims were shot in the 11000 block of East Freeway in Houston. During the incident, HPD said a large disturbance occurred in the parking lot. That’s when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting. Two victims were struck and sadly one victim died as a result from the injuries they sustained.
15-year-old found brother and sister-in-law dead in murder-suicide in Channelview, sheriff says
Ed Gonzalez said the 15-year-old woke up to the sound of gunshots and found the couple dead. The family said they had a history of domestic violence.
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect disguised as utility worker fatally shoots Richmond pharmacy employee during robbery, police say
RICHMOND, Texas – Richmond Police are looking for a man who posed as a utility worker before he shot and killed a pharmacy employee during a robbery in broad daylight. The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a business located in the 300 block of South 9th Street, blocks from Richmond City Hall.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Click2Houston.com
Click2Houston.com
‘I do this every day’: Man fatally stabs roommate on New Year’s Eve after argument over whining puppy, docs show
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate after a disagreement over a puppy, according to court documents. Derrion Mitchell has been charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million during a preliminary court appearance Tuesday night. Mitchell was...
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
Click2Houston.com
Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says
HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted...
Click2Houston.com
Driver shot, killed after disturbance with another vehicle leads to gunfire exchange at SW Houston parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found shot and killed inside his car just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. It happened in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road near Clarewood Drive in southwest Houston. Investigators determined that a “disturbance” occurred between a...
KWTX
Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
