Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

No suspects have been found in the case

HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a murder. On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., two victims were shot in the 11000 block of East Freeway in Houston. During the incident, HPD said a large disturbance occurred in the parking lot. That’s when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting. Two victims were struck and sadly one victim died as a result from the injuries they sustained.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man accused of stabbing female roommate to death over whining puppy, documents say

HOUSTON — New details were revealed in court documents in the case of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year's Eve. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Adrienne Russell after she was found laying on the ground gurgling with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of her home on Flushing Meadows Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

