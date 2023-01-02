ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

Ethan Allen
2d ago

I live in the Northern Neck and I love ginger ale, but the truth of the matter is that Northern Neck Ginger Ale was nothing to write home about. It was ok, but indistinguishable from Canada Dry or Schweppes, etc. As the article says, it lacked the bite of a quality ginger ale.

The Roanoke Star

Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest

Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Rappahannock Record

Efforts are bubbling up again for the return of a Northern Neck favorite

The Northern Neck Foundation (NNF) has been created with a goal of bringing back Northern Neck Ginger Ale, a beloved product of Westmoreland County for nearly a century. The group, whose board of directors includes four natives of the region, seeks other die-hard fans to form an advisory council to “assist in guiding the board of directors in making decisions and provide a resource pool to further the mission.” According to its website, the volunteers will be selected based on “experience, skills, resources and community leadership.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Free book on poisonous, venomous animals in Virginia available for download

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WVNS) – A free reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a completely free, downloadable book. To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be easily […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents

Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
theburn.com

New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville

(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM

Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
SALUDA, VA
WTOP

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments

