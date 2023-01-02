Read full article on original website
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Multiple rounds of severe storms possible Monday
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with cloudy skies and fog. Some areas of drizzle and light rain will also be possible during the morning. Temperatures start out mild, likely in the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures remain in the lower 70s through late-morning with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Be Weather Aware today and tonight. Severe storms are likely.
There is some fog, mist, and drizzle this morning across the state with temperatures mainly in the 60s. They will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 74°. Eventually showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon with severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight.
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain on the way for Monday
Monday's high of 65 will have us feeling warm, but clouds and rain are on the horizon. Expect showers to begin in the evening and to continue into Tuesday. The bulk of the widespread rain will be late Monday night, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder as scattered thunderstorms are expected as well. Breezy days are in store on both Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph and 40 mph respectively.
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Showers and clouds to impact part of the weekend. Showers and clouds to impact part of the weekend. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545...
Monday storms leave more than 5,000 Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0