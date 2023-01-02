ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kait 8

Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KANSAS STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Rain on the way for Monday

Monday's high of 65 will have us feeling warm, but clouds and rain are on the horizon. Expect showers to begin in the evening and to continue into Tuesday. The bulk of the widespread rain will be late Monday night, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder as scattered thunderstorms are expected as well. Breezy days are in store on both Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph and 40 mph respectively.
LOUISIANA STATE
whopam.com

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
NBC News

Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Showers and clouds to impact part of the weekend. Showers and clouds to impact part of the weekend. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

