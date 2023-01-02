Monday's high of 65 will have us feeling warm, but clouds and rain are on the horizon. Expect showers to begin in the evening and to continue into Tuesday. The bulk of the widespread rain will be late Monday night, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder as scattered thunderstorms are expected as well. Breezy days are in store on both Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph and 40 mph respectively.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO