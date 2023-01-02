Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.

