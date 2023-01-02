Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Byrd names several to posts in county government
GLASGOW — Several new employees were added to the county government’s payroll on Tuesday after magistrates approved a slew of recommendations put forth by Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. The new court held their first meeting together Tuesday morning inside the Barren Fiscal Courtroom. The meeting was special-called....
jpinews.com
Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County
Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Marcum appoints new emergency management director in first meeting
At the first fiscal court meeting of the new year, new Russell County Judge Executive Randy Marcum made a change to the county’s emergency management director position. Michael “Toe Joe” Bray will take over as the county’s new emergency management director. Bray is a former commander...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision On US 127 In Russell County
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (January 4, 2023) – On Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at approximately 5:47 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 127 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, age 23 of Russell...
lakercountry.com
Several closings today; school back in session Tuesday
The Russell County Courthouse, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, and the city halls in Russell Springs and Jamestown will be closed today, Monday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The Russell County Public Library and the Russell County Health Department will also be closed...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
lakercountry.com
Ceola Kathleen Hill, age 82, of Jamestown
Ceola Kathleen Hill, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Ceola was born April 20, 1940, in Adair County, daughter of the late Elza and Ina Stotts Murphy. She married Albert Earl Hill on October 13, 1956. Ceola was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting and gardening.
lakercountry.com
Boil water advisories continue in Russell Springs
The boil water advisories issued last week by the city of Russell Springs due to issues caused by the extreme cold temperatures in late December remain in effect as of Wednesday. One advisory was issued for Highway 76 in Eli starting at Parksridge Road, including all of Highway 1611 and...
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
Rella Louise Center, age 83, of Russell Springs
Rella Louise Centers, age 83, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Sunday, January 01 2023 at Summit Manor Nursing Home. She was born on Thursday, February 02 1939, in Russell Springs, Kentucky. She was the daughter of:. Mother – Bessie Coffey Andrew, who has preceded her in death. Father...
kentuckylantern.com
Gas-well cleanup opens 513 acres in Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area to the public
Federal funding to plug abandoned oil and gas wells has opened 513 acres in Pulaski County to hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers and other nature lovers, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The land, part of the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area (WMA), is newly accessible to...
wymt.com
New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
lakercountry.com
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On New Year’s day, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Elsie Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Officers say once on the scene, they determined that Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27, of Glasgow, had gotten into a physical altercation with family members and then began to be combative with officers before being tased.
wnky.com
KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
lakercountry.com
Russell County hosts Monroe County in district doubleheader tonight
The Russell County Lakers and Lady Lakers will host Monroe County for a district doubleheader at Laker Gym tonight. The Lady Lakers will take the court at 6 p.m. with the Lakers to follow at around 7:30 p.m. The Lady Lakers are 0-2 in district play, while the Lady Falcons...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Wanton Endangerment After Allegedly Firing Gun At Car On Hal Roger Parkway Intersection
A Laurel County man was recently arrested by The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly firing a gun three times at a vehicle on Highway 30. The man, 42 year old Buster Willaim Grubb of East Bernstadt, was arrested in London by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown and K-9/shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
