Stretch of Hwy. 385 near East Memphis shut down after car crash, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Monday morning on a stretch of Highway 385 eastbound.

The interstate is shut down at Ridgeway Road after a multi-vehicle accident.

Memphis Fire officials said three crews are at the scene, and a call about the crash came in at 4:53 a.m.

Memphis Police are also responding to the scene and said the highway would be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is currently backed up for miles.

Drivers should use Mt. Moriah as an alternate route.

