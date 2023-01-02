ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 27th and Hope

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Hope on the city's north side on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m. The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14th and Kilbourn shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 2 near 14th and Kilbourn. It happened at approximately at 10 p.m. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Armed robbery outside UWM Cambridge Commons dorm

MILWAUKEE - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police said an armed robbery took place in front of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. The crime happened around 6:30 p.m. UWM police said two students were approached on the sidewalk in front of the residence hall. The robber pointed a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting, alleged gunman who shot at police identified

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday, Jan. 4 identified Matthew Lopez as the man who allegedly shot at police last month in Kenosha. Police were called to the area of 13th Avenue and 56th Street for a reported active shooter the night of Dec. 19. The DOJ said Lopez, 32, fired shots at officers, who then returned fire.
KENOSHA, WI

