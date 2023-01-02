Read full article on original website
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision On US 127 In Russell County
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (January 4, 2023) – On Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at approximately 5:47 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 127 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, age 23 of Russell...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London this week. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 38-year-old Marty Allen Hart of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession. Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county. Hart was charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Wanton Endangerment After Allegedly Firing Gun At Car On Hal Roger Parkway Intersection
A Laurel County man was recently arrested by The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly firing a gun three times at a vehicle on Highway 30. The man, 42 year old Buster Willaim Grubb of East Bernstadt, was arrested in London by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown and K-9/shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.
wymt.com
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department, Bobby Day named assistant chief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday. Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998. Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family. “Chuck has a long...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Lexington’s mayor pleads for public’s help after rash of business burglaries.
UPDATE (7:55 p.m.) - Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen, who used to be the city’s police chief, is pleading for the community’s help to catch those responsible for a rash of business break-ins since November. Johansen released the following statement on his Facebook page:. “This community has always watched...
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
lakercountry.com
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
wnky.com
KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
WKYT 27
New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
wcluradio.com
Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville
HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
jpinews.com
Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County
Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
