Casey County, KY

k105.com

KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December

Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting deputies with the 75/80 Interdiction Team responded to an unnamed business south of London this week. When they arrived, they found the suspect, 38-year-old Marty Allen Hart of Lily, had a large amount of meth, methadone, hydrocodone and marijuana along with a bunch of cash in his possession. Police also discovered once they ran his name through their system he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one in another county. Hart was charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs that were not in a proper container. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held there on a more than $10,000 cash bond.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Louisville man arrested in Jamestown

A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries

The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
HARRODSBURG, KY
lakercountry.com

Casey County man dies in weekend fire

A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
wnky.com

KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville

HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
HISEVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
LEXINGTON, KY
jpinews.com

Former Judge/Executive files $17K+ lien against taxpayers of Barren County

Former Judge/Executive Micheal Hale has filed a lien against the County of Barren for over $17K merely three days after his official capacity as judge ended. According to the filing documents, Hale and his wife, Shani, are claiming they are owed $17,168.10 from the county for caring for one of the state park horses that were seized years ago.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY

