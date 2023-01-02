Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Unlicensed Philadelphia streeteries must be removed by Jan. 9: Streets Department
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia restaurants have until Monday, Jan. 9, to acquire a license for their streeteries or they must take down their outdoor dining setups, the Street Department said.The Streets Department said they have received 22 applications so far. (Here's how to apply.)It's a familiar site that stemmed from COVID-19. Streeteries helped keep businesses afloat.Each restaurant crafted its own creative outdoor area and relied heavily on it."Just opened the restaurant nine months before the pandemic," Freddi Loka said. "If we didn't end up having this, we probably couldn't make it."Ambrosia on South 24th Street put their own spin on...
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
Philly LGBTQ activists reflect on Kenney administration, look ahead to the future
'Each mayor has built upon the work of their predecessor and I think Mayor Kenney has done that,' an advocate said. The post Philly LGBTQ activists reflect on Kenney administration, look ahead to the future appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Philadelphia police investigating first two murders of 2023
It wasn't the sound of gunfire that woke up Hunting Park neighbors Tuesday morning, it was the aftermath of a shooting -- a loud crash at the corner of 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
phillyvoice.com
Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves
Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter eyeing another run, Action News has learned
Action News has confirmed that various community and business leaders in Philadelphia are urging former Mayor Michael Nutter to run in the May primary for a third term and that he is considering it.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
Philly gun violence reaches record levels for third year in a row
According to Philly’s Office of the Controller, there were 514 homicides in 2022 – an 8% decrease from 2021 – and more than 2,000 people were shot.
Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
billypenn.com
Stepping up carjacking enforcement; New Airbnb rules take effect; Nursing home vax rate | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With carjackings continuing to spike — over 1,300 were reported in 2022, after an already-high 750 in 2021 — DA Krasner announced a new Carjacking Enforcement Unit, created thanks to a mid-year $1.5 million budget increase. Nearly half of the 305 people arrested this year for carjacking in Philly have been teens, which follows a national trend. [Inquirer$/Axios/Phila DA/NYT$]
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August
by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
