Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Difficult driving conditions for commuters Monday morning as fog causes low visibility.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

A quick warm up is expected for the next few days before another cool down. Monday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Showers develop Monday evening and become a steady widespread rain overnight. Heavy rain is possible.

Rain wraps up early Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 60s.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Chicago

