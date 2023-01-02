Effective: 2023-01-02 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO