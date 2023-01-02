Read full article on original website
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
Travel not advised as crews respond to overnight crash in Howard County
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul responded to an overnight rollover crash. The Volunteer Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing near Bunker Hill. Officials said the road conditions are slick and are advising people not to...
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — One person is dead and another injured after a crash north of Fullerton. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews responded to the two vehicle crash at around 7:25 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 near 490th Street. A sedan was going south on the...
No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
Transparency or toxic partisanship? Nebraska Legislature weighs secret ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — As lawmakers gear up for their first day it could bring a showdown over how they elect their leaders. Depending on your view it's a move for greater transparency or a threat to the foundation of the unicameral. The issue is driven by a new political...
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
After voters approve it, Maryland takes steps to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — In the November election, Maryland voters made it clear they support legalizing recreational marijuana. The arrival of the new year means parts of the new law are in effect. Delegate David Moon, who sponsored the legislation, says that’s good news for those who’ve had marijuana-related convictions.
NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
NTV's Grow: 2022 Top Ag Stories
A year of triumph and tragedy has come to a close. 2022 had challenges, but also opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. We look back at our most impactful ag stories of 2022.
