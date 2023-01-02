ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks, NE

NebraskaTV

Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US

MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
MISSOURI STATE
NebraskaTV

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Nance County

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — One person is dead and another injured after a crash north of Fullerton. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews responded to the two vehicle crash at around 7:25 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 near 490th Street. A sedan was going south on the...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: 2022 Top Ag Stories

A year of triumph and tragedy has come to a close. 2022 had challenges, but also opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. We look back at our most impactful ag stories of 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE

