Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
earth.com
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has won the coveted gold medal as this year's best overall diet in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet
Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
EatingWell
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
The Daily
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat
Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
moneysavingmom.com
FREE 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges after rebate!!
Wow! This is a fantastic deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges!. TopCashBack is offering an amazing deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges at Staples right now! You’ll get $20.99 cash back when you purchase a 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges for $20.99 — making it FREE after rebate!
Eight tasty Aldi finds to kick start your healthy January diet and they’re all less than $10
EATING healthy during the new year doesn’t mean you have to splurge on your weekly grocery bill. After all of the holiday madness, cookies and appetizers, many Americans are eager to return to a healthy lifestyle. Bargain retailers like Aldi offer a variety of health-conscious foods that don’t hurt...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims
What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
EatingWell
Are Beans Vegetables? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Beans are tasty and highly nutritious, but it's not always clear how they are categorized. Are they a vegetable, protein or both? The answer to this question isn't straightforward and depends on what type of bean you're eating and how much. Confused? Don't be! Read on to find out more.
Meatless Mondays and other easy-to-keep diet resolutions for 2023
While New Year’s resolutions flood social media at the end of every year, 80% of people won’t keep their resolutions past February. Having goals in mind for a better you can be a little tough to manage if you aren’t properly set up for success. Here are...
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
boxrox.com
How to Lose All Your Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps
Discover how to lose all your stubborn belly fat in 3 steps. Losing weight is easier for some than others. However, losing your belly fat is difficult for most people, as this is one of the last areas where you start losing weight because that is just how biology works.
Your Body Odor May Be A Sign Of Hormonal Changes
Body odor is typically caused by the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin, which causes a distinct odor. However, hormonal changes play a role too.
Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets
Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, from Washington, is an internal medicine specialist who lost 100 pounds.
Best dehumidifiers 2023: Fight mold, unwanted odors and condensation
Keep your house free from mold and condensation with the best dehumidifiers to suit every budget.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CHEESESTEAK PASTA SKILLET
This cheesesteak pasta skillet is flavorful and makes a perfect weeknight dinner dish. It comes together very quickly and reheats great. I love simple skillet meals, and this is one of them. You can add these four-ingredient cheddar muffins, and you’ll have a simple and quick dinner. Ingredients Needed...
