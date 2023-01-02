Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
PA: Changes to status quo on Temple Mount would be ‘declaration of war’
The Palestinian Authority said on Monday that changes by Israel to the status quo at the Temple Mount such as permitting Jewish prayer there would be a “declaration of war with serious consequences for everyone.”. The spokesman for the P.A. presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, in a statement carried by...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken calls new Israeli FM Eli Cohen to discuss Iran, Abraham Accords
In a conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated him on his new position and reaffirmed America’s commitment to the security of Israel and the U.S.-Israel partnership. “Blinken discussed continued U.S. efforts to advance mutual interests such as Israel’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
US: Iran turned down ‘ready to go’ nuclear deal
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price revealed on Tuesday that Iran had rejected a revised nuclear deal that was “essentially finished.”. “The point we’ve made is that the Iranians killed the opportunity for a swift return to mutual compliance with the [2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. They most recently did so in September when they turned their backs on a deal that was by all accounts essentially finalized, ready to go,” said Price.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hezbollah chief: Middle East could ‘explode’ after Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount visit
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned on Tuesday of consequences for Israeli Cabinet member Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. In televised remarks on the third anniversary of the U.S.’s assassination in Iraq of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Nasrallah said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit could cause the volatile situation in the Middle East to “explode.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu must defend Israel against ‘wokeism’
Political philosopher and author Yoram Hazony joins Caroline Glick in this week’s “Caroline Glick Show.” Hazony heads the National Conservatism Movement, which operates in the United States and Europe. The two discuss the philosopher’s new book, “Rediscovering Conservatism,” and its lessons for Israel. Glick...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
A war reporter decorated by Putin says the Kremlin's story that cellphones are why a lot of Russian troops died in a Ukrainian strike is 'not very convincing'
A top Ukrainian military official said the Russians were "putting the blame on each other" after a recent HIMARS strike killed scores of troops.
Cleveland Jewish News
US national security advisor planning trip to Israel
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel in mid-January, in what will be the first visit by a high-ranking Biden administration official since the inauguration last Thursday of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. According to reports, key topics for discussion will include Iran’s nuclear program and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s new foreign minister pledges to expand regional peace
Incoming Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met on Monday with employees of the ministry and its representatives at Israeli missions around the world. In his inaugural speech, he said maintaining a strong U.S.-Israel relationship remained the top priority. “As in the past, so it will be the same in the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas: Ben-Gvir’s ‘raid’ of Al-Aqsa a grave violation
Palestinian factions in Gaza condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s “desecration of the Aqsa Mosque” as a “cowardly act” and a “serious escalation,” a Hamas-affiliated website stated on Tuesday. According to the Hamas-linked website, The Palestinian Information Center, the factions stated that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Oman, once thought to be next Abraham Accords signer, criminalizes relations with Israel
(JTA) — Just a few years ago, Oman was expected to be next in line after Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to sign onto the Abraham Accords normalization agreements with Israel. On Friday, the country’s parliament voted to criminalize any relations or interactions with “the Zionist...
Cleveland Jewish News
In first speech, Israel’s new foreign minister signals a closer relationship with Russia
(JTA) — In his first speech, Eli Cohen, Israel’s new foreign minister under Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, has signaled that he will be pursuing less fractious ties with Russia, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a speech on Monday, Cohen announced that he will be meeting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli minister requests citizenship revocation for terrorists set to be freed
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years. Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.
Cleveland Jewish News
The trailblazing female Muslim Arab IDF major
She is a Muslim Arab woman. She’s an iconoclast and a pioneer. An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, she is the first Muslim Arab woman to publicly become a major in the IDF. Meet Ella...
Cleveland Jewish News
US News ranks Israel as 10th-most powerful country
U.S. News & World Report listed Israel as the world’s 10th-most powerful nation in the publication’s country rankings for 2022, citing the Jewish state’s military strength as well as its influential status in politics and in the global economy. The U.S. was ranked first, followed by China,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid on Ben-Gvir’s proposed visit to Temple Mount: ‘People will die’
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid warned on Monday against a proposed visit to the Temple Mount by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying that it would lead to bloodshed. “Ben-Gvir must not go up to Temple Mount. It is a deliberate provocation that will put lives in danger and cost...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet over Ben-Gvir Temple Mount visit
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Thursday to discuss Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit earlier this week to Temple Mount. Israel had reportedly lobbied members of the forum to forgo the session, but is now focusing its diplomatic efforts on preventing censure of the Jewish state, whether a unanimous statement or a resolution (which would be unlikely to pass due to the United States’ veto power in the body).
