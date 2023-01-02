Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Defying Hamas, Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount without incident
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City early on Tuesday morning. It was his first visit to Judaism’s holiest site since assuming his post last week. “Our government will not surrender to threats from Hamas,” said Ben-Gvir in reference to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas: Ben-Gvir’s ‘raid’ of Al-Aqsa a grave violation
Palestinian factions in Gaza condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s “desecration of the Aqsa Mosque” as a “cowardly act” and a “serious escalation,” a Hamas-affiliated website stated on Tuesday. According to the Hamas-linked website, The Palestinian Information Center, the factions stated that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hezbollah chief: Middle East could ‘explode’ after Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount visit
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned on Tuesday of consequences for Israeli Cabinet member Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. In televised remarks on the third anniversary of the U.S.’s assassination in Iraq of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Nasrallah said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit could cause the volatile situation in the Middle East to “explode.”
Cleveland Jewish News
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt condemn Israeli minister’s visit to Temple Mount
The Biden administration denounced Tuesday’s visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as “unacceptable.”. “The United States stands firmly for preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem. We oppose any unilateral actions that undercut the historic status quo. They are unacceptable,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Cleveland Jewish News
UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting after Israeli minister visits Temple Mount
The United Arab Emirates has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. The UAE submitted its request on behalf of the Arab League and at the behest of Jordan and the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: We’re committed to status quo on Temple Mount
“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to strictly maintaining the status quo, without changes, on the Temple Mount,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. The prime minister denied assertions that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir‘s Tuesday morning visit to the holy site...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli minister requests citizenship revocation for terrorists set to be freed
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years. Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet over Ben-Gvir Temple Mount visit
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Thursday to discuss Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit earlier this week to Temple Mount. Israel had reportedly lobbied members of the forum to forgo the session, but is now focusing its diplomatic efforts on preventing censure of the Jewish state, whether a unanimous statement or a resolution (which would be unlikely to pass due to the United States’ veto power in the body).
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish extremists appear to vandalize Christian graves in Jerusalem’s Old City
(JTA) – A pair of what appeared to be Jews were captured on camera vandalizing dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem’s historic Old City on Jan. 1, drawing condemnation from church officials and the United Kingdom. The video shows the vandals making a beeline for a large masonry...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel trained cattle to spy on Palestinian village, says PA daily
A Palestinian village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Free market key to Israel’s military and diplomatic strength
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday outlined his government’s vision for the State of Israel, speaking at the World Betar Movement Jabotinsky Conference in Jerusalem. “The 37th government of Israel, which came into the world less than a week ago, is determined to go in the appropriate direction to...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai B’rith denounces UN’s referral of Israel to the International Court of Justice
B’nai B’rith International condemned the U.N. General Assembly’s (UNGA) request that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issue a legal opinion concerning Israeli policies on Palestinian-claimed territories. The referral was endorsed by a UNGA committee in November and has now been rubber stamped by the assembly’s plenary.
Cleveland Jewish News
Major American Jewish organizations warn Netanyahu of potential split with Diaspora
The leaders of seven major American Jewish and Zionist organizations warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that proposed changes to Israeli law could affect the unity of world Jewry. “Any change in the delicate and sensitive status quo on issues such as the Law of Return or conversion...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel names Security Cabinet members
Israel’s Cabinet during its Tuesday meeting named individuals to the Security cabinet, a smaller body of high-ranking ministers responsible for creating defense-related policies and making the most sensitive real-time decisions. The Security Cabinet will be chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and comprise Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Foreign Minister...
Cleveland Jewish News
High Court: Government must explain refusal to dismantle Homesh Yeshivah
Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, this week gave the new government a three-month extension to explain why the Homesh Yeshivah in northern Samaria should be allowed to remain intact, despite previous court opinions stating that the community of Homesh was built on private Arab land.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oman, once thought to be next Abraham Accords signer, criminalizes relations with Israel
(JTA) — Just a few years ago, Oman was expected to be next in line after Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to sign onto the Abraham Accords normalization agreements with Israel. On Friday, the country’s parliament voted to criminalize any relations or interactions with “the Zionist...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pope Benedict XVI, who went from Hitler Youth to advancing Catholic-Jewish relations, dies at 95
(JTA) — Jewish groups are among those marking the death of Benedict XVI, the Catholic pontiff who died Saturday at 95, a decade after shocking the world by becoming the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign. “It is with great sadness that I learned today that Pope...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian youth killed in clashes between IDF, Palestinian gunmen near Nablus
A Palestinian youth was killed near Nablus on Wednesday night during a gun battle between armed Palestinians and Israeli security forces. Israeli forces came under fire during an arrest operation in the Balata Camp on the city’s outskirts, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The soldiers returned fire, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Romanian city council votes down plan to remove bust of pro-Nazi government official
BUCHAREST (JTA) — Watchdogs in Romania slammed an administrative unit of Bucharest’s city council for refusing to dismantle a bust honoring Mircea Vulcanescu, who served as a finance minister in the country’s pro-Nazi government during World War II. On Wednesday, Sector 2 of the city council voted...
Cleveland Jewish News
Parents are waking up to the Israeli education system’s anti-Jewish agenda
Concerned Israeli parents are complaining that their children aren’t learning even the basics of Judaism in the country’s public schools. Activists say the issue goes beyond a failure to teach, claiming that there’s a concerted effort to replace Jewish content with progressive material, financed largely by foreign actors. Still in its early stages, the movement echoes the fight against “wokeism” in the United States, where parents battle school boards over what they see as left-wing indoctrination of their children.
