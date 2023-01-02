Read full article on original website
St. Louis shooting leaves 16-year-old injured
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue. They found the boy in a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown
ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
Dobbs employee charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker Wednesday
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An employee of a Dobbs Tire and Auto Center in Maryland Heights was shot and killed by another employee Wednesday. According to Maryland Heights Police Department spokesperson Terry Mancusi, the shooting happened at the Dobbs Tire and Auto Center located at 12626 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville homicide
Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year's Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.
Man charged in fatal Jennings New Year’s Day shooting
JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead early on New Year’s Day. Darrell Davis, 33, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Police were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue at around 2:15...
Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville teen
What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the death of recent Collinsville High School graduate Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
Life sentence for St. Louis man convicted of killing actress outside her home
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers
On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
Clayton police seek information in felony trespassing, harassment investigation
CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton police are seeking more information Wednesday after a man was charged with felony trespassing. Police identified the suspect as Willie Cox Jr., 70. The case was presented to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office and warrants were issued for two counts of trespassing and harassment, both in the first degree, which are felony charges.
Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested
ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
St. Louis Man's Fiery Mercedes Crash Sends Dumpster Airborne
The driver told police he has no memory of the crash
Man killed in New Year's Day shooting in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a New Year's Day shooting that resulted in the death of a man in Jennings. Police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. early Sunday in the 8800 block of...
Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
