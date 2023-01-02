On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.

HIGHLAND, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO