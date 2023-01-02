ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

5 On Your Side

St. Louis shooting leaves 16-year-old injured

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue. They found the boy in a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers

On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested

ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Man killed in New Year's Day shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a New Year's Day shooting that resulted in the death of a man in Jennings. Police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. early Sunday in the 8800 block of...
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

