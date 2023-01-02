ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash

By Morgan Mitchell
UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEW7l_0k0qfK3300

MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Check back for updates.

