Gilford, NH

AG: Investigation underway after knife-wielding NH resident killed in officer-involved shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
GILFORD, New Hampshire — An investigation is underway after a knife-wielding person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

During the encounter, Formella said one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon.

The resident, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead after the shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras,” Formella said in a statement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments

Scott Knipping
2d ago

A knife threat should always end in a shooting said noone ever. Great job Gilford PD for murdering a knife wielding man, Im pretty sure you could have handled it differently.

Reply(3)
7
itzkarma187
2d ago

This is like the story I heard I don’t know 10 years ago where this guy was in a wheelchair and he had a knife. He was like paralyzed from the hips down and the cop showed up because somebody called. You know some Karen and the cop showed up and he had a knife and started wheelchair in his way to them or at them but of course the knife would’ve had a been on his lap at this point because well he needed both hands for the wheels and they shot and killed him because they felt in danger of their life, pathetic just pathetic and no better than this situation. It’s a knife. What are you gonna do? I mean seriously I mean yeah you can do some damage with a knife but again you have all the gear to protect yourself you’re not a hero you’re not a hero you’re a murderer.

Reply(1)
4
